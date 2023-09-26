ADVERTISEMENT

BJP functionary moves HC seeking quashing of FIR

September 26, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by BJP functionary S.G. Suryah who sought the quash of the FIR registered against him by the Madurai police. Justice D. Nagarjun ordered notice and adjourned the hearing in the case.

In June, Mr. Suryah was arrested by a team of Madurai Cyber Crime Police from his residence in Chennai for a social media post against Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Earlier, Judicial Magistrate-I, Madurai, granted bail with conditions to Mr. Suryah.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US