BJP functionary moves HC seeking quashing of FIR

September 26, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State on a petition filed by BJP functionary S.G. Suryah who sought the quash of the FIR registered against him by the Madurai police. Justice D. Nagarjun ordered notice and adjourned the hearing in the case.

In June, Mr. Suryah was arrested by a team of Madurai Cyber Crime Police from his residence in Chennai for a social media post against Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Earlier, Judicial Magistrate-I, Madurai, granted bail with conditions to Mr. Suryah.

