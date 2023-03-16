BJP functionary held for damaging road median

March 16, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A BJP functionary, Kasilingam, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for damaging the newly built concrete median along a concrete road here on Thursday.

The main road connecting Anna Nagar and VVD Signal has been upgraded into a concrete road under the Smart City Programme and provided with a concrete median. Since vehicle users coming to Anna Nagar via Tooveypuram First Street cannot enter Anna Nagar straightaway and have to take a ‘U’ turn at a safe point to reach their destination after the median was constructed, BJP’s Thoothukudi west zone vice-president of Government Departments Liaison Wing Kasilingam announced that he would demolish the median.

When Kasilingam and his associate Perumal were demolishing the concrete median with a sledge-hammer on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner of Thoothkudi Corporation’s West Zone S. Sekar warned him against destroying public property. However, the duo allegedly issued a death threat to him and other officials before leaving the spot.

Based on the complaint from Mr. Sekar, Thoothukudi Central Police registered a case against Kasilingam and Perumal. Kasilingam was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, and a hunt is on for Perumal.