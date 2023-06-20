BJP functionary held for cheating jobseeker of ₹35 lakh

June 20, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - TENKASI

A former BJP Shencottai Town secretary has been arrested for allegedly cheating a jobseeker of ₹35 lakh in Tenkasi district.

In his complaint submitted to Superintendent of Police E.T. Samson recently, Parthasarathi, 35, of Kadayanallur, who was working abroad, said he returned to his native place a few months ago. He was approached by G. Balakrishnan, a BJP functionary from Shencottai, who promised him a job in Tamil Nadu Police’s CB-CID wing.

“Since Balakrishnan told me that he was close to several top police officers, I trusted him and gave ₹35 lakh to him as he promised to get me a job . When he failed to keep his promise, I started pestering him to return the money. Finally, Balakrishnan gave me an appointment order, which was later found to be forged. When I asked him about it, he issued death threat to me and my family saying that his association with the BJP would stop any police officer from arresting him,” Mr. Parthasarathi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Mr. Samson directed the District Crime Branch to investigate the case, Balakrishnan was arrested on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.