BJP functionary hacked to death in Madurai

February 15, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Madurai

The 40-year-old was waylaid by unknown assailants and killed, while he was riding his bike on Ring Road, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A BJP functionary, Sakthivel (40) of Vandiyur was hacked to death by unidentified persons along Ring Road in Madurai, in the early hours of Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The police said that Sakthivel, was the OBC wing secretary of the party’s Madurai urban district. Sakthivel was riding on a bike along Ring Road near the toll plaza, when the assailants waylaid and hacked him to death at around 6 a.m.

The body has been taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Anna Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

