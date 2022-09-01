BJP functionary gets bail
Judicial Magistrate VI in Madurai has granted bail to BJP functionary Saranya who allegedly hurled her footwear at the car of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan when he was leaving Madurai airport. Earlier, the Judicial Magistrate had granted bail to eight BJP functionaries who had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with the case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.