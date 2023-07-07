July 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Tiruthangal police have arrested P. Sathiyaraj, a Bharatiya Janata Party functionary, on charges of having cheated a businessman, M. Eswaran (48) of ₹51 lakh, on Wednesday.

Sathiyaraj had approached Eswaran, who runs a textile shop in Tiruthangal, claiming that a local businessman was selling his land.

Along with two others, one identified as Ayyasamy of Tiruthangal, Sathiyaraj, had told that he could help him buy 5 acres of land for ₹4.05 crore.

After taking ₹10 lakh as advance on June 21, he called him to come with ₹41 lakh towards registration charges to the house of the land owner on June 29.

When he went to a house, Sathiyaraj said that the land owner had gone out for work and took the money claiming that he would get the documents prepared.

However, since the duo did not turn up as promised, Eswaran tried to called Sathiyaraj over phone. But he was shocked when he found that Sathiyaraj’s phone was switched off.

Later, when he went to his house seeking the documents, Sathiyaraj had reportedly abused him and threatened him with dire consequences.

Based on his complaint, the police arrested him.