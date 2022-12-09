BJP functionaries detained for trying to garland Ambedkar statue in Madurai

December 09, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-four BJP functionaries, including four women, were detained as they tried to garland the newly unveiled Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue at Perungudi junction in Madurai even as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre raised objections to it on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled the statue, in the presence of VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, amidst a large number of party functionaries and workers.

After the leaders left the venue, the BJP functionaries, led by district party president A. Sasikumar, attempted to pay floral tribute to the statue, which led to a quarrel between the two party cadres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To avoid any untoward incident, Avaniyapuram police detained the BJP functionaries, said the police, adding that the BJP cadre would be permitted to pay tribute to the statue on a different day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US