BJP district president held in job racket case in Virudhunagar

May 16, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar District Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party Virudhunagar west district unit president Suresh Kumar on charges of cheating a fellow partyman to the tune of ₹ 9 lakh in the guise of getting job to his sons in railways.

The police said already another accused in the case V. Kalaiarasan, who was BJP’s Virudhunagar west district secretary, had been arrested.

Kalaiarasan of Tiruthangal had allegedly collected ₹ 11 lakh from M. Pandian of Sivakasi, who is a BJP functionary, in 2017 on the promise of getting his sons jobs in the railways, through Suresh Kumar.

Police said both did not keep their promise. After Pandian insisted that money should be returned to him as they could not get them the government jobs, they had returned him only ₹ 2 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realising that he was cheated by the duo, Pandian lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch on December 14, 2022. After registering a cheating case, the police had arrested Kalaiarasan.

However, Suresh Kumar had obtained an anticipatory bail. The police said he did not comply with the bail conditions and after the expiry of the advance bail as per the order, the police arrested him on Tuesday, said the DCB Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Kannan.

Suresh Kumar would be produced before a court for his remand, the police added.