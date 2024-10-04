BJP demands white paper on temple lands in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments ministry must release a white paper on temple lands in the State so that people would know the factual position, said Bharatiya Janata Party leader H. Raja here on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the HR & CE Minister’s claim that there were 4.76 lakh acres in the name of temples in the State would be believed only when the government released the white paper.

Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi’s conference on bringing about prohibition was nothing but a drama. When the State government is going on opening liquor shops in all the districts, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan’s appeal to the Union government to close them was a big joke. Instead of passing resolutions condemning the brewing units, which were owned by some DMK leaders, the VCK had passed the buck on the Centre.

When the DMK government was focused on increasing the revenue earnings from selling liquor, the conference by its ally VCK was nothing but misleading the people, he charged and said that the deaths due to illicit arrack had increased from 28 in last year to 68 in 2024. It is a shame on the rulers.

Governor R.N. Ravi’s observation on empty liquor bottles lying near Gandhi Mandapam had apparently irked the government that Law Minister Ragupathy rushed in and chided the Governor. Is this the way for a Minister must respond, he wondered and said the people were closely watching the remarks of DMK leaders.

To a query, Mr. Raja said that the BJP-led front would emerge victorious in the general elections to the Assembly and the corrupt DMK would be exposed for sure.

He was in Tirunelveli to address BJP functionaries from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts as part of the party’s membership drive.