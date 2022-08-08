BJP demands removal of liquor shop

THOOTHUKUDI

BJP cadre submitted a petition to the District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan on Monday demanding the removal of a liquor shop.

The cadre, who submitted the petition during the weekly grievances meet held here on Monday, said the liquor shop near the ration shop on Authoor – Punnaikaayal Road should be closed as the drunkards were creating problems for women coming to the ration shop to buy essentials. Since the functioning of the liquor shop near a ration shop would pave the way for heinous crimes, the district administration should take steps to close the liquor shop.

They said the badly damaged Kumarapannaiyoor – Selvanputhiyanur – Puthunagar – Punnaikaayal Road should be re-laid even after a protest by the BJP.

A group of people from Rajapalayam West, Matha Nagar, Periya Selvam Nagar and Pandiapuram submitted a petition seeking construction of storm water pumping station in their area to pump out rainwater stagnating during monsoon every year. They said the district administration had sanctioned Rs. 13 lakh to construct a storm water pumping station near the public well in Rajapalayam.

When the officials came to the spot recently for starting the construction of a pumping station, an individual prevented the officials from starting the work by claiming ownership of the land on which the pumping station was to be built. The Collector should look the issue and take action against the individual for preventing the construction, they said.

A group of residents from Allikulam, Keezha Thattappaarai, Mela Thattappaarai, Umarikottai, Peroorani, Kumarasamypuram and Therkku Silukkanpatti submitted a petition against the move to establish oil refinery in the SIPCOT Industrial Complex. They said the chemical agents to be used for refining crude oil and effluents to be discharged from the proposed oil refinery would seriously pollute the groundwater and consequently the grasslands in these villages. It should be shifted to some other area far away from the residences, they said.

Congress functionary Machendran submitted a petition urging to the district administration to expedite steps for removing the illegal structures in the water bodies in Sawyerpuram area. Even though the Public Works Department had issued notices to the encroachers asking them to remove the encroachments, no step had been taken to remove the illegal structures, he said.

A group of Scheduled Caste people from Kovilpatti and nearby areas sought free house sites to them.