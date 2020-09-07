BJP demands probe into Kisan scheme fraud

MADURAI

The farmers’ wing of BJP on Monday sought an investigation by the district administration into alleged fraud under the Prime Minister Kisan Scheme across the State.

District president K. Srinivasan said reports of State-wide misuse of funds under the scheme had been notified to party members.

“Farmers who are to rightfully receive ₹2,000 in three terms through a year have not been the beneficiaries. Instead, anti-social elements who regularly engage in activities of corruption have been minting money. Since we are aware of mismanagement of funds in Cuddalore district, we are seeking the help of the Collector to look into whether there has been any misuse in Madurai district too,” he said.

Farmers’ wing head S. Selvaraj and other functionaries of the BJP submitted a petition to the district administration on Monday, asking for a thorough investigation.