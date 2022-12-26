BJP demands inclusion of sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper

December 26, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

BJP cadre staged a demonstration near the Collectorate here on Monday demanding inclusion of sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper for ration card holders to be distributed by the State government.

Led by its district president M. Mahasuseendran, the cadre raised slogans against the State for “acting against the interests of farmers.” Its farmer’s wing State executive committee member M.M.K. Senthuraipandian addressed the protestors who held aloft sugarcanes and coconuts.

They demanded that the State must procure sugarcane, coconut and palm jaggery from farmers. A. Syed Ali Fathima, executive member of the state committee, said she had exclusively cultivated ‘sengarumbu,’ on her one acre land, to be sold only during Pongal. “But the State government not including it in the hamper has swallowed up the hope of getting back any profits from the cultivation since traders quote lower prices. This variety of cane is only cultivated around this time of year, why can’t the State procure and help the farmers?,” she said.

Another cadre said the State procured a cane for ₹33 last year but this year traders only quote ₹8. District secretary M. Hemalatha said sugarcane is cultivated in more than 1,000 acres of land in Madurai district and the farmers have been let down by the DMK.

The protestors raised slogans that the “DMK acts like it favours farmers but in reality, it doesn’t.” Ms Hemalatha recalled that when DMK was an Opposition party, it had demanded the AIADMK to provide ₹5,000 along with the Pongal gift hamper. “Why are they just providing ₹1,000 now?,” she charged.

Leaders of farmers’ wing S. Duraibaskar, P. Muthupandian, Boominathan and others took part in the protest.