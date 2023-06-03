June 03, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Thoothukudi south district BJP unit members led by its president R. Sidhrangathan submitted a petition to District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Saturday seeking closure of the liquor outlets and bars run by the Tasmac that were situated close to the educational institutions.

After submitting the petition, the BJP functionary said the liquor shops functioning near the educational institutions and places of worship posed threat to gullible people.

“Ever since the liquor outlet started functioning in one of the shops in the municipality building near the Old Corporation Building (now Thoothukudi Corporation’s East Zone building), school children, especially the girl children, crossing this shop have to be extremely cautious as the drunkards create lot of problems everyday,” he said.

Demanding the closure or shifting of this problematic liquor shop, Rev. Fr. Jeyanthan, secretary of Amalorpava Matha Mathuvilakku Sodality of Thoothukudi Roman Catholic Diocese had also submitted petitions with Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, MP Kanimozhi and had sent similar petition to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Heads of St. Francis Xavier Higher Secondary School, St. Aloysius Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Karapettai Nadar Higher Secondary School, Karapettai Nadar Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Karapettai Nadar Primary School, St. Lasalle Higher Secondary School and Das Nevis Matha Girls’ Higher Secondary School, all situated near this liquor shop, had also signed these petitions. Unfortunately, the liquor shop still functions there.

Mr. Sidhrangathan said the District Manager of Tasmac had replied under the Right to Information Act that the district had 142 liquor shops and 74 bars. However, bars were functioning in all 142 liquor shops. “In other words, 68 illegal bars are functioning in the district,” he said.

Hence, the District Manager of Tasmac should ensure immediate closure of these bars. Moreover, those who were running these illegal bars should be arrested. Permission given by the District Manager of Tasmac for running the bars should be displayed visibly in all approved bars.

“Steps should be taken to check the illegal sale of liquor round the clock and the sale of liquor at inflated price. The Tasmac administration should display the phone numbers of the officials for registering complaints in case of any violation in this connection. If these genuine demands of the BJP are not fulfilled within 15 days, the party will lay siege to the Office of District Manager of Tasmac until our demands are met,” Mr. Sidhrangathan warned.