BJP criticises Stalin for hiking liquor price for augmenting revenue

State govt. should, instead, explore positive strategies: Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai has criticised the State government for increasing liquor price to augment its revenue instead of exploring positive revenue augmenting strategies.

“Is it the ‘Dravidian model development?” Mr. Annamalai asked while speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Tuesday. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government had sanctioned to Tamil Nadu “very good projects which were not given to any other State”. However, the “vision-less M.K. Stalin-led government” was pinning its hope for augmenting its revenue on increasing liquor price.

Since this hike in liquor price would fetch ₹2,000 crore to the government exchequer, the DMK believed that it would permanently bail it out from the precarious financial situation.

“Besides inaugurating the projects executed during the previous AIADMK government, the DMK government is rechristening the Central projects to hoodwink people. Mr. Stalin is running the government only with the help of lies,” Mr. Annamalai charged.

On the Mekedatu dam issue, he said Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekawat had made it clear in and outside Parliament that the reservoir could not be built without proper and prior consent from all parties involved. The Minister had clarified that not even a brick could be put in place for the construction of Mekedatu dam without permission from the States sharing Cauvery water.

“At the same time, the Karnataka Congress unit is politicising this issue by taking out ‘padayatra’ demanding the construction of the dam, while its Tamil Nadu unit is silent. Even the DMK, an ally of the Congress, and Mr. Stalin have not condemned the padayatra. The people of Tamil Nadu want to know if there was a secret pact between the T.N. and Karnataka Congress units, which has DMK’s blessings,” Mr. Annamalai said, adding the BJP organised a hunger strike in Thanjavur in protest against the move to construct the dam.

When asked about the recent developments in the AIADMK on readmitting V.K. Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran into the party, he said it would not be appropriate to air the BJP’s views on something happening in another party.

He claimed that the youth, who believed in nationalism, were joining the BJP in large numbers to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I can see this wherever I go and I can see the rapid change happening in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Annamalai said.