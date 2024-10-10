ADVERTISEMENT

BJP councillor assaulted by unidentified persons; partymen resort to road blockade at Puduvayal

Published - October 10, 2024 08:03 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A BJP councillor Selva Chidambaram of Puduvayal Town Panchayat and a BJP functionary Prakash were assaulted by unidentified persons on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, the BJP workers attempted a road blockade on Puduvayal-Karaikudi road.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Selva Chidambaram had attended the ward council meeting, where he had some wordy altercation with the vice-president and a few others.

After the meeting was over, when the councillor and the functionary were returning to Puduvayal, some unidentified persons had assaulted them. The duo got admitted in the Government Hospital. Meanwhile, the party workers staged a demonstration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After Saakottai police rushed in and pacified them, the agitators dispersed. The police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US