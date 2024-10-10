BJP councillor assaulted by unidentified persons; partymen resort to road blockade at Puduvayal

A BJP councillor Selva Chidambaram of Puduvayal Town Panchayat and a BJP functionary Prakash were assaulted by unidentified persons on Thursday.

Following this, the BJP workers attempted a road blockade on Puduvayal-Karaikudi road.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Selva Chidambaram had attended the ward council meeting, where he had some wordy altercation with the vice-president and a few others.

After the meeting was over, when the councillor and the functionary were returning to Puduvayal, some unidentified persons had assaulted them. The duo got admitted in the Government Hospital. Meanwhile, the party workers staged a demonstration.

After Saakottai police rushed in and pacified them, the agitators dispersed. The police have registered a case.

