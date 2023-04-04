ADVERTISEMENT

BJP, Congress cadre clash in Nagercoil

April 04, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Congress and BJP cadres fight in Nagercoil on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Clash broke-out between the Congress and the BJP cadre here on Monday.

Following the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case by a Gujarat court, he has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Condemning it, the Congress functionaries are staging protests across the country.

After a few Congress functionaries staged a novel agitation in Ozhuginaseri cremation ground recently by tonsuring their heads while carrying the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their hands, the BJP filed a complaint with Vadaseri police station. Subsequently, the police booked 40 Congress cadre based on this complaint.

The Congress functionaries in response took up a rally on Monday to lay siege to the BJP office here that led to stone pelting by both sides in which a few cadre of both the Congress and the BJP sustained injuries. A few flags of the Congress were burnt during this clash. Congress MP Vijay Vasanth alleged that the attack was launched by the BJP cadre, who should be booked.

