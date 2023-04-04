HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP, Congress cadre clash in Nagercoil

April 04, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Congress and BJP cadres fight in Nagercoil on Monday.

Congress and BJP cadres fight in Nagercoil on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Clash broke-out between the Congress and the BJP cadre here on Monday.

Following the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case by a Gujarat court, he has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Condemning it, the Congress functionaries are staging protests across the country.

After a few Congress functionaries staged a novel agitation in Ozhuginaseri cremation ground recently by tonsuring their heads while carrying the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their hands, the BJP filed a complaint with Vadaseri police station. Subsequently, the police booked 40 Congress cadre based on this complaint.

The Congress functionaries in response took up a rally on Monday to lay siege to the BJP office here that led to stone pelting by both sides in which a few cadre of both the Congress and the BJP sustained injuries. A few flags of the Congress were burnt during this clash. Congress MP Vijay Vasanth alleged that the attack was launched by the BJP cadre, who should be booked.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.