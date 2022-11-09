BJP conducts signature campaign against power tariff, property tax hike

Condemning the steep hike in power tariff and property tax, the BJP conducted a signature campaign here on Tuesday.

Led by the party’s traders’ wing vice-president, Guru Maharajan, its cadre distributed petitions urging the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the hike. After obtaining signatures from traders, the petitions were submitted to district president of the party Dhaya Shankar. The petitions with the signatures of the traders would be forwarded to the government.

State president of BJP’s traders’ wing Rajakannan, office-bearers of the wing from Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts participated in the protest.