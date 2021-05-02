BJP candidate defeats Suresh Rajan in Nagercoil

NAGERCOIL

02 May 2021 23:53 IST

Kanniyakumari district, which denied a seat to AIADMK in 2016, has given a seat each to the party and its ally BJP as their candidates won the Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil constituencies respectively.

The most surprising outcome is the defeat of DMK candidate and former Minister N. Suresh Rajan who lost the election to BJP candidate M.R. Gandhi, who lost the electoral battle to the same opponent in 2016 by a margin of 20,956 votes.

Mr. Gandhi, who polled 88,804 votes defeated Mr. Suresh Rajan by a margin of 11,669.

In Kanniyakumari Assembly segment, DMK candidate S. Austin lost the battle to former Minister and the Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative for Delhi N. Thalavai Sundaram by a margin of 16,299 votes.

DMK candidate for Padmanabhapuram segment and sitting MLA T. Mano Thangaraj defeated AIADMK’s John Thankam by 26,093 votes.

Congress candidates J.G. Prince of Colachal, S. Vijayadharani of Vilavancode and S. Rajesh Kumar of Killiyoor, the 234th Assembly segment of Tamil Nadu registered comfortable victory with attractive margins.

While Mr. Rajesh Kumar retained his constituency by defeating Tamil Maanila Congress candidate Jude Dev, son of former MLA Kumaradoss, who contested the election with AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol, by the margin of 55,400 votes, Mr. Prince defeated BJP’s Ramesh by a margin of 24,832 votes.

BJP’s Jayaseelan lost to Ms. Vijayadharani in Vilavancode segment by a margin of 28,669 votes.