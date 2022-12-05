BJP cadres urged to expose DMK’s ‘misrule’ in Tamil Nadu

December 05, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TENKASI

Bharatiya Janata Party cadre, while explaining to the public about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “achievements” in the past eight years, should tell the voters to question the “corrupt and inefficient misrule” of the Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu, party’s national in charge of Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has said.

Addressing a party workers’ organisational review meeting here on Sunday, he said the the Modi-led government at the Centre had done a lot for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu by releasing huge sums of money for various infrastructure development works. Moreover, welfare schemes had been rolled out for the uplift of the poor.

Since the Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu was hiding this fact and was projecting these schemes as its own achievements, the BJP cadre should unmask the “corrupt” DMK government and its “failure on all fronts.”

Asserting that BJP’s State president K. Annamalai’s leadership had ensured visible growth of the party in Tamil Nadu, he exhorted the party functionaries to strengthen the BJP at grassroots level and the booth committees to take every voter, who was dissatisfied with the DMK’s rule, to the polling station during elections.

“The minority community, which has started realising that the DMK was cheating and using them as just vote bank will soon come out against the Dravidian Model,’ he said. Teachers and the government employees were seething with anger over the DMK failing to keep the poll promise of bringing back the old pension scheme,. he said.