BJP cadres stage demo

13 June 2021 18:35 IST

TIRUNELVELI

BJP cadres staged a demonstration in front of their houses on Sunday in protest against the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to open liquor shops in the midst of COVID-19.

Since the State Government, while relaxing lockdown norms, announced that liquor shops would be opened from June 14, the BJP decided to organise State-wide demonstrations against this decision. BJP’s State president L. Murugan announced that the party cadres would stage demonstrations against this move.

Advertising

Advertising

Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran staged a demonstration in Palayamkottai while the party’s MLA from Nagercoil M.R. Gandhi staged the protest in Nagercoil.