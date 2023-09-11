ADVERTISEMENT

BJP cadres court arrest in Dindigul

September 11, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

BJP cadre staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Monday | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Demanding the resignation of the Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, BJP cadre, led by Dindigul district east president Dhanapalan, courted arrest here on Monday.

As part of the State-wide agitation of the BJP, the cadre here assembled in front of the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, HR&CE, here and demanded the resignation of the Minister.

They said that when Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin in a meeting held in Chennai recently announced to eliminate ‘Sanatana dharma’, the HR&CE Minister remained silent and failed to oppose the remarks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a minister, Mr. Sekar Babu’s inefficiency had irked the sentiments of the Hindus and hence, the BJP would not rest until his resignation, Mr. Dhanapalan added.

National BJP member Mahalakshmi and others laid a siege to the office of the HR&CE office here during which there were some ruckus after the cadre allegedly overpowered the police. In the melee, there were some wordy altercations.

After a while, a large posse of police personnel arrived and arrested about 100 cadres. They were released in the evening, police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US