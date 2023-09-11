BJP cadres court arrest in Dindigul

September 11, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Demanding the resignation of the Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, BJP cadre, led by Dindigul district east president Dhanapalan, courted arrest here on Monday.

As part of the State-wide agitation of the BJP, the cadre here assembled in front of the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, HR&CE, here and demanded the resignation of the Minister.

They said that when Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin in a meeting held in Chennai recently announced to eliminate ‘Sanatana dharma’, the HR&CE Minister remained silent and failed to oppose the remarks.

Being a minister, Mr. Sekar Babu’s inefficiency had irked the sentiments of the Hindus and hence, the BJP would not rest until his resignation, Mr. Dhanapalan added.

National BJP member Mahalakshmi and others laid a siege to the office of the HR&CE office here during which there were some ruckus after the cadre allegedly overpowered the police. In the melee, there were some wordy altercations.

After a while, a large posse of police personnel arrived and arrested about 100 cadres. They were released in the evening, police added.