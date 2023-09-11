HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP cadres court arrest in Dindigul

September 11, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
BJP cadre staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Monday

BJP cadre staging a demonstration in Dindigul on Monday | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Demanding the resignation of the Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, BJP cadre, led by Dindigul district east president Dhanapalan, courted arrest here on Monday.

As part of the State-wide agitation of the BJP, the cadre here assembled in front of the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, HR&CE, here and demanded the resignation of the Minister.

They said that when Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin in a meeting held in Chennai recently announced to eliminate ‘Sanatana dharma’, the HR&CE Minister remained silent and failed to oppose the remarks.

Being a minister, Mr. Sekar Babu’s inefficiency had irked the sentiments of the Hindus and hence, the BJP would not rest until his resignation, Mr. Dhanapalan added.

National BJP member Mahalakshmi and others laid a siege to the office of the HR&CE office here during which there were some ruckus after the cadre allegedly overpowered the police. In the melee, there were some wordy altercations.

After a while, a large posse of police personnel arrived and arrested about 100 cadres. They were released in the evening, police added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.