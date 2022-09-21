BJP cadre who question DMK are being arrested on foisted charges: Annamalai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre who questioned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A. Raja for his ‘controversial’ comment on Manusmrithi are being arrested by the Tamil Nadu police on charge of ‘causing social unrest’, alleged the party State president, K. Annamalai in Madurai on Wednesday.

He told journalists that the party’s Coimbatore functionary Balaji Uthama Ramasamy and cadre who protested in Uthagamangalam were arrested.

He wondered how the ‘controversial remarks’ of Mr. Raja would not create social unrest, while condemnation of those remarks by the BJP cadre would cause social unrest.

He alleged the police has been foisting cases against the BJP cadre like in the Kallakurichi school incident, Kovilpatti and Vellore incidents. The police deliberately booked them under non-bailable sections, he charged.

Contending that Sanatana Dharma, was a timeless dharma, he was of the view it never discriminated people on caste lines. Among the 63 Nayanmars, 42 did not belong to Brahmin community. Similarly, among the 12 Azhwars, 10 were non-Brahmins, who were worshipped in the temples.

Stating that the DMK Government had realised that the people were getting frustrated owing to the Government’s failure, he claimed that such controversial comments were being made only to divert the people’s attention from pressing issues.

A signature campaign was being conducted against Mr. Raja and it would be submitted to the Governor and President of India.

Party functionaries, R. Srinivsasan, and Maha. Suseendaran, were present.