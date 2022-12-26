ADVERTISEMENT

BJP cadre want State to procure cane, jaggery from farmers for Pongal gift

December 26, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Cadre of BJP staged a demonstration on Monday in front of the Collectorate near here demanding the State to procure sugarcane from farmers in order to include it in the Pongal gift hamper.

Farmers’ wing district president S. Sakthivel led the protest and cadre raised slogans in support of the demand.

Its district (east) president G. Dhanabalan said that sugarcane, coconut, palm jaggery are not a part of the Pongal hamper this year which has come as a big blow to the farmers. “It was an annual procurement and in the hope that the State will keep continuing it, many have cultivated acres of sugarcane across Tamil Nadu. But the exclusion of sugarcane has only affected their livelihood,” he said.

He added the current hamper only has three items – one kg each of raw rice and sugar and ₹1,000 for all ration card-holders. “But if the State is to procure cane, coconuts and provide a wholesome hamper, contianing 21 essentials, like it did the last time, it would make people as well as farmers happy,” he said and demanded the State to hear the pleas of the farmers who are at loss now.

T. Muthukrishnan, district general secretary, vice president Anand Sounder.

