BJP cadre take out rallies to mark 75th Independence Day

R. Jayashree DINDIGUL
August 13, 2022 20:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP cadre taking out a rally in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a rally in Dindigul on Saturday ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

G. Dhanabalan, party’s district president, who led the rally said the rally was taken out on Mengles Road via Kamaraj Bus Stand and it concluded at the Corporation office. The party cadre holding national flags raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram.’

“We paid floral tributes to Gandhi statue. The rally was taken out as part of creating awareness of India’s freedom struggle, mainly among the younger generation. It is to spark patriotism in people, remember the sacrifices made by our ancestors and to celebrate the 75th year of Independence in a grand manner as accorded by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar rally was taken out in Nilakottai.

Mr Dhanapalan also called for people to be well aware of how to hoist the national flag and handle it with full respect by adhering to norms.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BJP women’s wing, Mahila Morcha took out a similar rally in front the foothills of Rock Fort, that passed via the Main Road and concluded at the Corporation office on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app