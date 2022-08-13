BJP cadre take out rallies to mark 75th Independence Day

BJP cadre taking out a rally in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a rally in Dindigul on Saturday ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

G. Dhanabalan, party’s district president, who led the rally said the rally was taken out on Mengles Road via Kamaraj Bus Stand and it concluded at the Corporation office. The party cadre holding national flags raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram.’

“We paid floral tributes to Gandhi statue. The rally was taken out as part of creating awareness of India’s freedom struggle, mainly among the younger generation. It is to spark patriotism in people, remember the sacrifices made by our ancestors and to celebrate the 75th year of Independence in a grand manner as accorded by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Similar rally was taken out in Nilakottai.

Mr Dhanapalan also called for people to be well aware of how to hoist the national flag and handle it with full respect by adhering to norms.

BJP women’s wing, Mahila Morcha took out a similar rally in front the foothills of Rock Fort, that passed via the Main Road and concluded at the Corporation office on Friday.