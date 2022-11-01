BJP cadre stage protest over arrest of its State president

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
November 01, 2022 21:00 IST

Cadre of Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday staged demonstrations across Dindigul district against the arrest of BJP State president K. Annamalai in Chennai.

The demonstration near Kamaraj Bus Stand in Dindigul was led by BJP district (east) president G. Dhanapal and cadre also protested at Reddiarchatram on Dindigul-Palani road.

They raised slogans against the arrest of their leader and demanded his release immediately.

District (west) president Kanakaraj led the protest near the bus stand at Palani. Similar protests were held at Vayalur and Vandivaikaal near Palani. Meanwhile, its town president Siva headed the protest near the bus stand at Oddanchatram. The cadre were detained by the police.

