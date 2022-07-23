BJP cadre stage protest against proposed power tariff hike in Dindigul

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest near the clock tower in Dindigul against the proposed hike in electricity tariff on Saturday.

The State-wide protest in Dindigul was led by BJP district president G. Dhanabalan.

“The Union government has not instructed the State government to raise any tariff. It is purely the State government who shifts the blame on the Union stating lack of funds and hike taxes to increase revenue,” he charged.

This affects 90 per cent of the residential, commercial and industrial establishments who definitely use more than 100 units which is calculated once in two months, he noted.

The hike would only add to the woes of people who are already burdened with multiple hikes in prices of rice, fuel as well as property tax etc, claimed Mr Dhanabalan.

The protestors raised slogans demanding rollback of the hike. They also demanded to fulfill DMK’s poll promise of providing ₹1,000 to women, reducing gas cylinder prices etc. instead of hiking prices

P. Sokkar, district general secretary, Minority Morcha state president Daisy Saran, state executive committee member S. Palanivel Samy and other party functionaries were present.