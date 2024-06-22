GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP cadre stage protest against Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Published - June 22, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Condemning the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi which claimed the lives of about 55 people, BJP cadre staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Saturday. About 300 protesters were arrested by the police.

The protesters, headed by BJP leader H. Raja, raised slogans against the State government and the DMK for the “lackadaisical handling” of the issue of the deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor.

They said a similar incident that happened in Marakkanam last year claimed 23 lives and such deaths had been constituting throughout the State. “It is the responsibility of the State to foresee the danger and prevent brewing and sale of illicit liquor by using its force,” they added.

Mr. Raja said there were reports that it was the DMK leaders in the district who supported the bootleggers by safeguarding them from police action.

The police asked the protesters to disperse as they had not got permission to protest. Since the protesters refused to do so, the police arrested them and detained them in a nearby community hall.

Similarly, in Tenkasi, the police detained about 70 BJP functionaries, including district BJP president Rajesh Raja, who staged a protest near the new bus stand, condemning the hooch tragedy.

About 150 BJP protesters who raised slogans against the DMK government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin were arrested by the police in Thoothukudi.

Seventy-eight protesters in Ramanathapuram district and 143 protesters in Tirunelveli district were arrested for protesting without police permission.

While about 50 party members were arrested in Dindigul, 113 party cadre were arrested in Sivaganga for protesting over the same issue.

