BJP cadre stage demonstration

November 27, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the Corporation’s ‘failure’ to create basic amenities, BJP cadre staged a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The protesters said the civic administration, which was mired in intra-party squabble, had miserably failed to create basic infrastructure such as motorable roads within its jurisdiction. While the roads were full of potholes, leading to accidents involving bikes, the stagnant rainwater had made the situation worse.

Since the drainage channels had not been desilted ahead of the northeast monsoon, the problem continued across the city, they said.

They also blamed the Corporation for not ensuring sufficient supply of drinking water.

