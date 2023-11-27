HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP cadre stage demonstration

November 27, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the Corporation’s ‘failure’ to create basic amenities, BJP cadre staged a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Monday.

 The protesters said the civic administration, which was mired in intra-party squabble, had miserably failed to create basic infrastructure such as motorable roads within its jurisdiction. While the roads were full of potholes, leading to accidents involving bikes, the stagnant rainwater had made the situation worse.

 Since the drainage channels had not been desilted ahead of the northeast monsoon, the problem continued across the city, they said.

 They also blamed the Corporation for not ensuring sufficient supply of drinking water.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.