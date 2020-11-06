BJP cadre stage demo; court arrest

Tirunelveli

06 November 2020 19:08 IST

Police detained 130 BJP cadre, including seven women, when they staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Friday without police permission in protest against the State Government’s ban on the party’s ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’ to be taken-out by the party’s Tamil Nadu unit chief L. Murugan from Tiruttani.

As the State Government informed the Madras High Court that no permission had been granted for the month-long ‘Vetri Vel Yatra’ to be taken out by Mr. Murugan from Thiruttani to Tiruchendur from November 6, the BJP cadres staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate condemning the ban.

Since the police had not given permission for the demonstration, the protestors were arrested and taken to a private marriage hall. They were released in the evening.

Similar protest was organised in Sankarankovil in which party’s Tenkasi district president Ramaraja participated. The police arrested 230 protesters including seven women as the agitation was organised without obtaining permission from the police.

The police arrested 120 BJP cadre, including 20 women, when they staged demonstration at Chidambara Nagar in Thoothukudi on Friday.

In Nagercoil, 575 BJP functionaries including 125 women were detained and released.