BJP cadre resort to road blockade

BJP cadre staging a road roko on Ramanathapuram-Madurai national highway.

30 November 2020 20:53 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

For about two hours, vehicle movement on Madurai-Rameswaram national highways came to a halt in the noon after the members of the BJP resorted to a road blockade agitation here on Monday.

The agitators said that last week the councillors of the Bogalur Panchayat Union near here had given a request to the officials to install the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the office. However, the officials had explained that they were not competent to take a decision, but maintained that they would take it up with higher-ups in the administration and take a call. Even as the discussions were on, the BJP councillors kept the portrait there and left, officials said. As there was no official correspondence or any GO, the officials removed it forthwith.

Advertising

Advertising

Today, when the BJP members came to know that the portrait had been removed, they objected to the removal of the portrait of the PM and raised slogans in front of the office. As the wordy altercation snowballed into heated exchanges, the cadre said that they would go on a strike until the portrait was kept in the office.

As the news spread, there were a few hundreds of men rushing to the NH road, where they squatted blocking the vehicle movement on the busy highway. The police and revenue officials held talks with the agitators.

Only after they were given an assurance by the RDO that the issue would be taken up with the district administration and solved, the agitators dispersed. There were tense moments when a functionary identified as Lingapandian allegedly attempted to douse kerosene on him and set fire condemning the removal of the PM's portrait. Immediately, the cadre took him away from the spot.

The BJP functionaries were led by district president Muraleedharan. The police said that they had not obtained permission.