BJP cadre protest against State Ministers in Virudhunagar, Srivilliputtur

September 11, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of Bharatiya Janata Party cadre were arrested when they tried to stage a protest seeking resignation of Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P.K. Sekar Babu here on Monday.

The protest was led by the party State farmers wing functionary Sasi Raman and Virudhunagar west district president Raja.

The protesters wanted Mr. Sekar Babu’s resignation for speaking against Sanatana Dharma being the Minister for HR and CE. They also condemned Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments against Sanatana Dharma.

Similar protest was held in Virudhunagar where party Virudhunagar east district president Pandurangan, State executive committee member, Gajendran took part.

