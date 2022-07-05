BJP cadre observe fast

Around 300 cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed a fast here on Tuesday.

District president and councillor G. Dhanapalan led the protest.

They questioned the progress made by the DMK after assuming power in reducing the fuel and LPG prices as stated in their election manifesto. They demanded closure of Tasmac outlets.

They demanded strict action against criminals indulging in activities like murders, thefts, rapes, smuggling of banned ganja and tobacco goods and against offenders involved in sand mining. They asked the DMK government to write educational loans, provide a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women heads of families.

They wanted to know the DMK government’s progress in reviving the old pension scheme.

Madurai zonal in-charge Kathali Narasinga Perumal and district secretary R. Muthukumar were present.