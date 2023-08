August 30, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Unidentified persons murdered a BJP cadre near Palayamkottai on Wednesday night.

Police said some armed persons hacked to death BJP cadre Jegan, 33, of Moolikulam near Palayamkottai around 9.30 p.m. The motive for the murder is not known immediately.

Palayamkottai police have registered a case.