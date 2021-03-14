BJP cadre irked over entry of Saravanan into electoral fray

A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre staged a demonstration in front of their party office here on Sunday protesting the party’s decision to announce former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA P. Saravanan, who joined the BJP on Sunday, as its candidate for Madurai North Assembly constituency.

Dr. Saravanan, who won the Tirupparankundram by-elections on DMK ticket, was denied a seat by the Dravidian party in the April 6 Assembly elections, after the seat was allotted to its ally Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Dejected over this, Dr. Saravanan joined the BJP on Sunday morning and he was given a ticket to contest from Madurai North constituency.

BJP district secretary A. Nagarajan, who led the protest on Sunday, said it was unfair that BJP leaders had chosen Dr. Saravanan over senior party leaders. He was asked to contest from Madurai North constituency within a few hours after joining the party. This has disappointed the cadre who have worked hard for several years, he said.