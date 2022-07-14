BJP cadre held for bid to lay siege to Minister’s house

Virudhunagar

Around 250 cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party were arrested when they tried to proceed to lay a siege to the residence of Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran in protest against the Minister hitting a woman petitioner with papers.

The cadre were held at various places in the district including Virudhunagar town, Tiruthangal, Sattur and Srivilliputtur. Among the arrested were the party leaders Pandurengan and Vetrivel.

The protest was announced by party State president, K. Annamalai, who alleged that the Minister had hit the woman and sought immediate resignation of Mr. Ramachandran. The incident was reported at Palavantham near Aruppukottai on Saturday, when the Minister had gone there to distribute goats under a government scheme.

After Mr. Annamalai raked up the issue, the woman, identified as Kalavathi, on Wednesday clarified that the Minister, who was her relative, had not hit her but only tapped with the paper with affection.

However, the BJP cadre, who gathered near the Registrar office on Madurai Road, were picked up by the police when they tried to proceed towards the minister's house.