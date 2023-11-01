ADVERTISEMENT

BJP cadre detained, flag mast seized in Thoothukudi

November 01, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested 125 BJP cadre when they tried to install their party flag mast at Muthaiahpuram near Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

After the BJP State president K. Annamalai, following removal of the flag mast in front of his rented house in Chennai, announced that the party would install 100 flag masts everyday across Tamil Nadu for 100 days. the Thoothukudi unit of the party said flag masts would be erected at 14 spots in the district on private patta lands. The police, however, denied permission for the events saying that no proper permission had been granted for installing flag masts.

 As the BJP functionaries gathered at Muthaiahpuram for installing the flag mast on Wednesday evening, the police detained 125 people and confiscated the flag mast. They were released later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 In Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district, 150 people, including BJP Tirunelveli south district president Thamizh Selvan, were detained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US