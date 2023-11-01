HamberMenu
BJP cadre detained, flag mast seized in Thoothukudi

November 01, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police arrested 125 BJP cadre when they tried to install their party flag mast at Muthaiahpuram near Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

After the BJP State president K. Annamalai, following removal of the flag mast in front of his rented house in Chennai, announced that the party would install 100 flag masts everyday across Tamil Nadu for 100 days. the Thoothukudi unit of the party said flag masts would be erected at 14 spots in the district on private patta lands. The police, however, denied permission for the events saying that no proper permission had been granted for installing flag masts.

 As the BJP functionaries gathered at Muthaiahpuram for installing the flag mast on Wednesday evening, the police detained 125 people and confiscated the flag mast. They were released later.

 In Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district, 150 people, including BJP Tirunelveli south district president Thamizh Selvan, were detained.

