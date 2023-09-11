BJP cadre attempt to lay siege to HR&CE office, detained

September 11, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Police detained 93 BJP functionaries here on Monday when they tried to lay siege to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Office here.

Demanding the sacking of Ministers P.K. Sekar Babu and Udhayanidhi Stalin from the Cabinet for participating in the ‘Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference’ held in Chennai recently, the BJP functionaries tried to lay siege to the HR&CE office in Palayamkottai.

When they were proceeding towards the office, they were stopped by the police at Palayamkottai bus-stand and arrested them. They were taken to a private marriage hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts also, where the police detained over 300 persons. All of them were released in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.