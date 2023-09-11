HamberMenu
BJP cadre attempt to lay siege to HR&CE office, detained

September 11, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police detained 93 BJP functionaries here on Monday when they tried to lay siege to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Office here.

Demanding the sacking of Ministers P.K. Sekar Babu and Udhayanidhi Stalin from the Cabinet for participating in the ‘Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference’ held in Chennai recently, the BJP functionaries tried to lay siege to the HR&CE office in Palayamkottai.

When they were proceeding towards the office, they were stopped by the police at Palayamkottai bus-stand and arrested them. They were taken to a private marriage hall.

Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts also, where the police detained over 300 persons. All of them were released in the evening.

