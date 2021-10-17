‘BJP behind Sasikala’s projected entry into AIADMK’

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan addresses a meeting of party workers in Dindigul on Sunday.

17 October 2021 19:11 IST

DINDIGUL

BJP leaders were reportedly instigating V.K. Sasikala to enter AIADMK, said CPI (M) State general secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said in many States the BJP was behind such acts. Ms. Sasikala’s entry into the AIADMK might lead to weakening of the party and intra-party rift might grow. The party functionaries might be busy fighting with one another, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the BJP’s objective was to create confusion in the minds of the AIADMK cadre.

On the coal shortage, the Left party leader said the Union government, instead of concentrating on addressing such issues, was focused on indulging in behind-the-scene acts.

The AIADMK regime claimed there was an adequate stock of coal, but it was not the case. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should order a probe into the handling of coal during the previous AIADMK rule, he urged.

The elected rural local body representatives should be given more responsibilities and powers by the State government. If they got adequate funds, the rural areas would get infrastructure, including potable water and quality roads.

Temples should be only with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department, he said in answer to a question on the row, and said the idea of the RSS to hand them over to Hindus was dangerous.

In the past too, the courts had in several orders stated that temples should remain under the control of the government. Many valuables, including gold and silver, land and other immovables, were offered by devotees to the temples. They should only be with the government, he stressed.

The CPI (M) conducted a day-long conference in Dindigul district where Mr. Balakrishnan addressed the cadre.