BJP appoints ex-IPS officer Annamalai as State vice-president

29 August 2020 21:42 IST

CHENNAI

Former IPS officer K. Annamalai, who joined the BJP on Tuesday, was appointed as vice-president of the party’s state unit on Sunday. BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan issued an official announcement.

Recently, the party had appointed former Deputy Speaker V.P. Duraisamy, who had switched over from the DMK, as one of its vice-presidents. Former AIADMK Minister Nainar Nagendran also enjoys the status as the vice-president of the party.

Asked whether rewarding new-entrants with State-level posts would not affect the sentiments of those who had been doing party work for years, K.T. Raghavan, the State general secretary of the party, said all the senior leaders held some position or other as State-level office-bearers.

“We have 40 state-level office-bearers. We have implemented 33% reservation for women in the party posts and regular reservation for the SC/ST candidates. When a prominent politician or a well-known person joins our party, we have to honour them,” Mr Raghavan contended.

In the past, Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, a Congress leader, was fielded as a BJP candidate in Tiruchi, after he joined the party. Subsequently he was inducted into the cabinet led by Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee.

Another leader who was rewarded in a similar manner was Su. Thirunavukkarasar. He was sent to the Rajya Sabha and later made a Union Minister of State. He later joined the Congress and is an MP now.