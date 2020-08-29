BJP appoints ex-IPS officer Annamalai as State vice-president

CHENNAI
Former IPS officer K. Annamalai, who joined the BJP on Tuesday, was appointed as vice-president of the party’s state unit on Sunday. BJP Tamil Nadu president L Murugan issued an official announcement.
Recently, the party had appointed former Deputy Speaker V.P. Duraisamy, who had switched over from the DMK, as one of its vice-presidents. Former AIADMK Minister Nainar Nagendran also enjoys the status as the vice-president of the party.
Asked whether rewarding new-entrants with State-level posts would not affect the sentiments of those who had been doing party work for years, K.T. Raghavan, the State general secretary of the party, said all the senior leaders held some position or other as State-level office-bearers.
“We have 40 state-level office-bearers. We have implemented 33% reservation for women in the party posts and regular reservation for the SC/ST candidates. When a prominent politician or a well-known person joins our party, we have to honour them,” Mr Raghavan contended.
In the past, Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, a Congress leader, was fielded as a BJP candidate in Tiruchi, after he joined the party. Subsequently he was inducted into the cabinet led by Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee.
Another leader who was rewarded in a similar manner was Su. Thirunavukkarasar. He was sent to the Rajya Sabha and later made a Union Minister of State. He later joined the Congress and is an MP now.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath