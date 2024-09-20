BJP and RSS want to establish a ‘Unitary State’, says CPI (M) leader

Criticising the BJP and the RSS for wanting to establish a ‘Unitary State’, CPI (M) Politburo member Ashok Dhawale on Friday said that they had lifted the idea of ‘One Nation One Leader’ from Hitler and Mussolini and were taking it forward.

He was speaking at the second P. Ramamurthi Memorial Lecture in Madurai on Friday. He said that the BJP government abolished the Planning Commission and had replaced it with the NITI Aayog. The States ruled by the BJP and its allies were getting more share in the funds when compared to the States that were ruled by the opposition.

States like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar were given more funds when compared to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he pointed out.

The Central government increased cess and surcharge collection. Coming to Tamil Nadu, it has not allocated funds for phase II of Chennai Metro. Even during natural calamities like the unprecedented rain in the Southern districts of the State, Tamil Nadu had sought ₹37,907 crore flood relief from the Centre, but the Centre announced only ₹276 crore.

Every scheme, urban or rural was named the Prime Minister scheme. Even in the Central government schemes, the contribution of the State towards the schemes was more, he said.

The concept of ‘One Nation One Election’, the National Education Policy and others were being introduced without consulting the States. All the features of the Constitution were under attack, he pointed out.

CPI (M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan spoke on the life and contributions of Ramamurthi. He also talked about the contributions made by the late leader Sitaram Yechury. Other CPI (M) leaders were present and a book on the compilation of the speeches of P. Ramamurthi was released on the occasion.

