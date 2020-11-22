BJP and AIADMK misusing official position: CPI leader

22 November 2020 20:36 IST

Mutharasan questions announcement of poll ties at govt. function

TIRUNELVELI

Condemning the BJP and the AIADMK for ‘misusing’ the official machinery, CPI State secretary R.Mutharasan said on Sunday that it was unfortunate that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the “electoral alliance” at a government function held in Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai, on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP leader had arrived here from New Delhi on a special aircraft to finalise the electoral alliance with the AIADMK. However, they utilised the government function for this purpose. It was unfortunate. The CPI, he said, would condemn as the BJP and the AIADMK, had violated the norms. “Will the government give the Kalaivanar Arangam to CPI for any political meeting?” he asked.

Accusing Mr. Palaniswami also of misusing his official capacity, the CPI leader said the Chief Minister, under the guise of reviewing COVID-19 situation in the districts, was playing politics by giving press meets on political issues. The AIADMK bent the rules and justified such mistakes, but directed the police to arrest the opposition leaders, he charged.

What was wrong with Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning in Nagapattinam district, he asked and demanded the police to drop the charges. The AIADMK, even before the election was announced, had apprehended defeat in the hands of the DMK. In a bid to cover up its wrongs, the ruling party functionaries had started to threaten the opposition parties and leaders. “We will not be cowed down by such threats,” he said.

The CPI leader was here to participate in the inaugural function of a new building for the party office in Tirunelveli.