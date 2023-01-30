BJP, AIADMK Councillors stage walkout in protest against Corporation, DMK Councillors’ actions in Dindigul

January 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - DINDIGUL

After heated arguments over re-auctioning of 34 shops at Kamarajar bus stand and discrimination, BJP and AIADMK Councillors staged a walkout from the Corporation council meeting held here on Monday.

Mayor J. Ilamathi and Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa chaired the meeting. The council observed two-minute silence in memory of former Dindigul Municipal Chairman M. Basheer Ahmad and a former elected member of the Municipal council Francis.

As soon as BJP Councillor of ward 14 G. Dhanabalan began to speak of putting on hold the 99th resolution on the agenda, which pertained to shops at the bus stand, DMK, CPI(M) and Congress Councillors condemned his comments on Minister of Rural Development I. Periyasamy and demanded an apology. Mr. Dhanabalam had alleged that the Minister had influence on the auction process.

DMK Councillor of ward 12 C. Janakiraman said that a defamation case must be filed against Mr. Dhanabalan. Mr. Basu said that many cases had been filed against him with regard to the issue and it was condemnable to let him participate in the meeting.

Mr Dhanabalan attempted to clarify his remarks and reiterated his demand for a re-auction for the shops since it lacked transparency. Mr Rajappa stated that the auction for the shops were held for the third time after issuing proper notice.

Meanwhile, AIADMK councillor of ward 34 S. Baskaran said that substandard roads were being laid and, as a result, they were damaged over time. He also complained that he was not informed when officials took up inspection in his ward. He also alleged that a few DMK Councillors were issuing death threats against him. The Deputy Mayor warned to conduct himself well in the meeting.

The argument between the Councillors led to a total of four Councillors belonging to BJP and AIADMK staging a walkout from the meeting. Two AIADMK Councillors wore black shirts in protest against the discrimination shown against them by the ruling party Councillors. Party cadre joined the Councillors on the Corporation office premises and raised slogans against DMK and Corporation officials until they exited the premises.

During the meeting, CPI(M) Councillor of ward 35 S. Jyoti Basu called for adhering to the Court order of planting 10 saplings for every tree felled by the government departments. He also called for increasing the number of sanitary workers. Supplementing his point, CPI(M) councillor of ward 2 S. Ganesan noted that there were only 160 sanitary workers, which was insufficient. He also wanted them to be regularised to ensure job security.