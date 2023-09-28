Bitter exchange of words at Rajapalayam council meeting

September 28, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST

RAJAPALAYAM

A prolonged stand-off between elected representatives of Rajapalayam municipality and its Commissioner S. Parthasarathy led to bitter exchange of words at the council meeting here on Wednesday.

Even as a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam member V. Tirumalai Kumar harped on the Commissioner having sunk three borewells in the town “without the consent of the council,” the Commissioner walked out in a huff. The councillors charged him of making “disrespectful” utterance against the councillor before he left the council hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, official sources claimed that ever since the Commissioner attempted to lease out a taxi stand in Jawahar Ground to augment revenue for the urban local body, it has created a friction between him and the elected body.

The tender for the taxi stand was finalised for ₹9 lakh a year in February. However, the council, led by Chairperson A.A.S. Bavithra Syam, rejected the subject on the taxi stand tender. Subsequently, a re-tender was floated and finalised for ₹3.50 lakh which could not be tabled in the council, an official said.

Even as this issue remained unsettled, the Commissioner was absent for two council meetings.

In this backdrop, the Wednesday’s meeting saw the DMK councillor accusing the Commissioner for having sunk the borewells without the knowledge of the council and the chairperson.

Though the Commissioner said that the Chairperson was aware of borewells having been sunk to mitigate drinking water shortage in the town, the exchanges turned bitter when Mr. Parthasarathy reportedly spoke in a disrespectful manner while leaving the council hall. However, an official said that by then all the 53 subjects in the agenda had been passed unanimously.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has sent a complaint to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin demanding the removal of Mr. Parathasarthy from the post for not respecting the council.

In the complaint, town secretary B. Mariappan charged that the Commissioner had failed to attend few council meetings in the past and his approach towards residents who give petitions was also not proper.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.